Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Expecting Second Child, Share Heartfelt Video

Bollywood actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have announced they are expecting their second child. On Friday, the couple shared a touching video on Instagram, where Ishita was seen happily flaunting her baby bump alongside her husband Vatsal. This heartwarming news has delighted their fans and followers.

Ishita had previously hinted at her pregnancy with a cryptic Valentine's Day post earlier this year. Reflecting on their journey together, she wrote, '9 years of knowing you, 8 years of loving you, 1 little love we created... and soon, our hearts will grow again.' The couple, who wed in 2017, welcomed their first child, son Vaayu, in July 2023 after meeting on the set of the TV show 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.'

Both actors remain active in their film careers. Ishita was last seen in the blockbuster thriller 'Drishyam 2' alongside Ajay Devgn. She is currently working on a new project with Rakul Preet Singh. Meanwhile, Vatsal featured in the Pan-India film 'Adipurush,' and continues to be remembered for his role in Ajay Devgn's 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car.'

(With inputs from agencies.)