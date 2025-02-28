Left Menu

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth Expecting Second Child, Share Heartfelt Video

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are preparing to welcome their second child. Ishita shared a heartwarming video with Vatsal on Instagram, showcasing her baby bump. The couple, who married in 2017, welcomed their first child, son Vaayu, in July 2023. Both actors are currently engaged in new film projects.

Updated: 28-02-2025 19:14 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have announced they are expecting their second child. On Friday, the couple shared a touching video on Instagram, where Ishita was seen happily flaunting her baby bump alongside her husband Vatsal. This heartwarming news has delighted their fans and followers.

Ishita had previously hinted at her pregnancy with a cryptic Valentine's Day post earlier this year. Reflecting on their journey together, she wrote, '9 years of knowing you, 8 years of loving you, 1 little love we created... and soon, our hearts will grow again.' The couple, who wed in 2017, welcomed their first child, son Vaayu, in July 2023 after meeting on the set of the TV show 'Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.'

Both actors remain active in their film careers. Ishita was last seen in the blockbuster thriller 'Drishyam 2' alongside Ajay Devgn. She is currently working on a new project with Rakul Preet Singh. Meanwhile, Vatsal featured in the Pan-India film 'Adipurush,' and continues to be remembered for his role in Ajay Devgn's 'Taarzan: The Wonder Car.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

