Maha Kumbh 2025: A Global Message of Unity and Faith

Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is making waves globally as a beacon of faith, unity, and inclusivity, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event has attracted millions from across the globe.

Participants are expressing overwhelming sentiment as they partake in rituals at the holy Triveni. The festival's efficient and safe execution is setting a new benchmark, becoming a point of reference internationally.

The event has also garnered appreciation from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who commended the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government for their remarkable organization and support, benefiting 50,000 Chhattisgarh devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)