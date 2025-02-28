Maha Kumbh 2025: A Global Message of Unity and Faith
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the global message of unity and inclusiveness sent by Maha Kumbh 2025. Millions are participating in this grand festival, praised for its organizational excellence, enriching their faith. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai lauds the event and recognizes UP's support for their devotees.
Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is making waves globally as a beacon of faith, unity, and inclusivity, according to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the event has attracted millions from across the globe.
Participants are expressing overwhelming sentiment as they partake in rituals at the holy Triveni. The festival's efficient and safe execution is setting a new benchmark, becoming a point of reference internationally.
The event has also garnered appreciation from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who commended the efforts of the Uttar Pradesh government for their remarkable organization and support, benefiting 50,000 Chhattisgarh devotees.
