Left Menu

Madonna Opens Up About Mortality, Legacy, and Creative Rebirth

Madonna reflects on her childhood's exposure to death and its lasting influence. She unveils her late mother's impact on her views about mortality and expresses how music serves as her creative escape. Anticipation builds for her upcoming musical projects, signaling a resurgence in her career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:24 IST
Madonna Opens Up About Mortality, Legacy, and Creative Rebirth
Madonna (Photo/Instagram/@madonna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Singer-songwriter Madonna revisited a poignant moment from her past, sharing a note that remembers her late mother, Madonna Louise Ciccone. Her mother, who passed away at the age of 30 in 1964 due to breast cancer, left a lasting impact on Madonna's perceptions of mortality.

In an emotional reflection, Madonna shared memories of seeing her mother's face in an open casket, instilling a deep fear of abandonment and fascination with death. This sense of mortality shaped her views, seeing death as a doorway to eternal life, as shared in a People report.

Madonna expressed how her past relationships echoed feelings of death. She would ceremonially bury these emotional pains, seeking solace among the graves of strangers. Nowadays, the music icon focuses on her upcoming projects, revisiting her 1994 album and planning a sequel to 'Confessions on a Dance Floor', finding catharsis in her musical journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025