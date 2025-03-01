Controversy Unfolds: 'IIT Baba' Claims Assault During TV Debate

In a surprising turn of events, Abhay Singh, also known as 'IIT Baba', alleged an assault during a television debate at a private channel's studio in Noida. Singh stated that individuals dressed in saffron attire entered the newsroom, leading to an altercation where he was reportedly beaten with sticks.

Following the incident, 'IIT Baba' staged a protest outside the police outpost in Sector 126, demanding justice for the alleged misconduct. This protest caught public attention as speculations about the motives of the assailants loomed.

However, the situation diffused as Bhupendra Singh, the Station House Officer of Sector 126, confirmed that 'IIT Baba' withdrew his protest and did not proceed with filing a formal complaint. The police reported that the matter was resolved after a discussion, leaving details surrounding the incident unclear.

(With inputs from agencies.)