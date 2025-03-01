Left Menu

A Spirited Hit: 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Captivates Viewers

'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' a romantic-comedy film, has debuted successfully in Mumbai. With lead performances by Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the movie is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by the Bhagnanis. It grossed ₹4.23 crore in its opening weekend, drawing nationwide applause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:46 IST
A Spirited Hit: 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Captivates Viewers
  • Country:
  • India

The recent release of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' a romantic comedy, has captivated audiences in Mumbai. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and featuring stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is making waves as a surprise hit of the year.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, with Arjun Nijhawan as the associate producer, this film has resonated well with viewers. Social media is abuzz with positive reviews, and Rakul Preet Singh's performance has been particularly celebrated.

Despite stiff competition from other films, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' has achieved a strong box office presence, earning ₹4.23 crore over the opening weekend. This collaboration is a testament to the effectiveness of a dedicated creative team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025