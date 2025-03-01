A Spirited Hit: 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' Captivates Viewers

The recent release of 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' a romantic comedy, has captivated audiences in Mumbai. Directed by Mudassar Aziz and featuring stars Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, the film is making waves as a surprise hit of the year.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, with Arjun Nijhawan as the associate producer, this film has resonated well with viewers. Social media is abuzz with positive reviews, and Rakul Preet Singh's performance has been particularly celebrated.

Despite stiff competition from other films, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' has achieved a strong box office presence, earning ₹4.23 crore over the opening weekend. This collaboration is a testament to the effectiveness of a dedicated creative team.

(With inputs from agencies.)