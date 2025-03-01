Unveiling the World's Largest Mahamrityunjay Yantra: A New Era of Spiritual and Environmental Harmony

The International Siddh Mahamrityunjay, Astrology & Yoga Research Center in Hisar, Haryana, is soon to unveil a monumental feat: the world's largest Siddh Mahamrityunjay Yantra. Measuring 52 by 52 feet, this permanent yantra embodies a vision of global spiritual welfare.

The project was inaugurated in December 2024 by Savitri Jindal. Swami Sahajanand Nath, the visionary spearheading the initiative, believes the yantra will offer significant spiritual enlightenment and environmental purification.

Rooted in the sacred Saraswati River region, the site has been pivotal in spiritual practices for years. Celebrity astrologer Astro Parduman remarks on its harmonization of spirituality and environmental conservation, heralding an era where negative energies and mental pollution are combated effectively.

