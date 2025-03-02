BRIT Awards 2023: Celebrating the Best in Pop Music

The BRIT Awards 2023 lit up London's music scene on Saturday as the United Kingdom's most prestigious pop music honours were unveiled.

Among the laureates, Charli XCX emerged as the night's brightest star, clinching Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year for her work with Billie Eilish.

Other notable winners included Ezra Collective for Group of the Year and Chappell Roan as International Artist of the Year, showcasing the diverse talent in today's musical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)