Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis is showing signs of recovery as he battles double pneumonia, with the Vatican confirming he no longer requires mechanical ventilation. The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with severe respiratory issues.

The Vatican announced that Francis remains in stable condition, breathing with the help of a small oxygen hose. His prognosis remains cautious due to the complexity of his health. Although unable to lead the Sunday prayer for three weeks, Francis expressed gratitude to well-wishers in a message from the hospital.

During his stay, the pope met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and other Vatican officials, continuing his leadership duties from his hospital bed. Francis has faced several health challenges over the past two years, with this latest illness marking his most extended public absence since ascending to the papacy in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)