Left Menu

Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis, 88, remains stable but continues treatment for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The pontiff no longer requires mechanical ventilation and is breathing with oxygen support. While his condition is stable, it's described as complex, and doctors maintain a guarded prognosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 23:35 IST
Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amid Double Pneumonia Battle
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is showing signs of recovery as he battles double pneumonia, with the Vatican confirming he no longer requires mechanical ventilation. The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 with severe respiratory issues.

The Vatican announced that Francis remains in stable condition, breathing with the help of a small oxygen hose. His prognosis remains cautious due to the complexity of his health. Although unable to lead the Sunday prayer for three weeks, Francis expressed gratitude to well-wishers in a message from the hospital.

During his stay, the pope met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and other Vatican officials, continuing his leadership duties from his hospital bed. Francis has faced several health challenges over the past two years, with this latest illness marking his most extended public absence since ascending to the papacy in 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025