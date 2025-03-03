Left Menu

Charli XCX and the Glamour of the 2025 BRIT Awards

The 2025 BRIT Awards saw Charli XCX dominating by winning five prizes, including album of the year for 'Brat'. In other entertainment news, Gene Hackman's death has been confirmed, and Oscar nominations were announced. Additionally, fashion highlights and celebrity passings marked an eventful weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 02:28 IST
Charli XCX took home five awards at the 2025 BRIT Awards in London, including the prestigious album of the year for 'Brat'. The album, a cultural sensation, influenced social media trends and inspired campaigns.

In a solemn development, actor Gene Hackman was discovered dead in Santa Fe, New Mexico, with reports confirming he likely passed nine days earlier. Meanwhile, the Oscar nominations for 2025 have been announced, with no clear favorite for best picture.

The fashion world turned its attention to Milan, where Giorgio Armani showcased his collection featuring earthy tones and sparkling evening wear. In other news, the entertainment industry mourns the loss of Angie Stone and David Johansen, both impactful figures in music.

