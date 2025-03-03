Oscars 2023: Glamour and Style Dominate the Red Carpet

The 2023 Oscars were not just a celebration of films but also a runway of fashion artistry. A-listers made striking sartorial statements, captivating attendees and viewers alike.

Stars like Ariana Grande shimmered in Schiaparelli, while Felicity Jones dazzled in silver. The red carpet was alive with creativity, and each ensemble told its own story.

Men predominantly favored sleek black tuxedos, though some, like Jeff Goldblum, opted for unique styles. The evening was a testament to Hollywood's flair for the dramatic in both film and fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)