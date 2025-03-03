Left Menu

Triumphant 'Flow' Sails to Oscar Glory

Latvian director Gints Zilbalodis' 'Flow' clinched the Oscar for Best Animated Feature at the 97th Academy Awards. The film, depicting a world submerged by a biblical flood, captivated audiences and critics alike, securing multiple accolades from global film festivals before its Oscar victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 08:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 08:45 IST
Still from Flow trailer (Image source; X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a stunning achievement at the 97th Academy Awards, Latvian filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis' animated feature 'Flow' was honored with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Detailed by Variety, the storyline unfolds in a post-apocalyptic world overwhelmed by a biblical flood, devoid of human life but rich with remnants of their existence. The film's central character, a cat named Cat, finds itself among a motley crew of animals aboard a boat, traversing the endless watery expanse.

Charades, a Paris-based international animation distributor known for hits like 'Mirai' and 'I Lost My Body,' represents 'Flow' globally. The film's impressive festival circuit commenced with a premiere in Cannes' Un Certain Regard selection, leading to subsequent triumphs at prominent events in Annecy, Ottawa, Guadalajara, and Melbourne. 'Flow's' path to the Oscars was paved with accolades from the European Film Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, New York Film Critics Circle Awards, and the Golden Globes.

Moreover, 'In the Shadow of the Cypress' was celebrated as the Best Animated Short Film of the year, adding another noteworthy highlight to the illustrious awards night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

