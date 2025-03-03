Left Menu

Oscar-Nominated 'Anuja' Highlights Child Labor Reality

'Anuja', a short film set in New Delhi and backed by Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, lost the Oscar to 'I'm Not a Robot'. Directed by Adam J. Graves, it follows a young girl working in a garment factory. Chopra praises the film's impactful message on child labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 09:33 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 09:33 IST
Oscar-Nominated 'Anuja' Highlights Child Labor Reality
A still from 'Anuja' film (Image source: Netflix). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Anuja', a compelling New Delhi-set short film supported by prominent figures Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, recently competed in the Live Action Short category at Oscars 2025. The film, directed by Adam J. Graves, narrates the story of nine-year-old Anuja, who toils alongside her elder sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory. Despite receiving significant acclaim, 'Anuja' lost the coveted award to the Dutch-language film 'I'm Not a Robot'.

Priyanka Chopra, a notable backer of the film, expressed admiration for the project, stating, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children worldwide, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present." She further added, "Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives."

Having earned recognition at esteemed festivals like the HollyShorts Film Festival, New York Shorts International Film Festival, and Montclair Film Festival, 'Anuja' was propelled into the Oscar race with high hopes and praise for its earnest portrayal of child labor issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Biodiversity at a Crossroads: The Need for Data in Conservation and Peacebuilding

From Resistance to Adoption: Digital Health in Low- and Middle-Income Countries

Education in Sierra Leone: Overcoming Barriers to Digital Learning and Connectivity

Using Geospatial Analysis to Enhance Women’s Access to Renewable Energy Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025