Oscar-Nominated 'Anuja' Highlights Child Labor Reality

'Anuja', a compelling New Delhi-set short film supported by prominent figures Priyanka Chopra and Guneet Monga, recently competed in the Live Action Short category at Oscars 2025. The film, directed by Adam J. Graves, narrates the story of nine-year-old Anuja, who toils alongside her elder sister, Palak, in a back-alley garment factory. Despite receiving significant acclaim, 'Anuja' lost the coveted award to the Dutch-language film 'I'm Not a Robot'.

Priyanka Chopra, a notable backer of the film, expressed admiration for the project, stating, "This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children worldwide, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present." She further added, "Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives."

Having earned recognition at esteemed festivals like the HollyShorts Film Festival, New York Shorts International Film Festival, and Montclair Film Festival, 'Anuja' was propelled into the Oscar race with high hopes and praise for its earnest portrayal of child labor issues.

