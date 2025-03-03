Highlights and Firsts: The 97th Academy Awards Recap

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood converged on Sunday for the 97th Academy Awards, marking another memorable chapter in the film industry's annals. Conan O'Brien, donning the host's mantle for the first time, combined humor and sharp observations, providing the audience with an entertaining evening sprinkled with political undertones.

Departing from tradition, the ceremony showcased musical performances inspired by films rather than the live presentations of nominated songs. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened with melodies from 'The Wizard of Oz,' with other notable performances, including a James Bond tribute and Queen Latifah honoring Quincy Jones.

Historic moments punctuated the night, with Latvia and Brazil celebrating their first Oscar wins. Paul Tazewell made history as the first black winner of the costume design category for 'Wicked,' while Morgan Freeman paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Gene Hackman, commending his friend's immeasurable impact on cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)