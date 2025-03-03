Left Menu

Highlights and Firsts: The 97th Academy Awards Recap

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, featured political jabs, musical tributes, and historic wins, including Latvia and Brazil's first Oscars. Notable highlights included Morgan Freeman's tribute to Gene Hackman and Paul Tazewell's milestone win for costume design.

Updated: 03-03-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:21 IST
Highlights and Firsts: The 97th Academy Awards Recap

The glitz and glamour of Hollywood converged on Sunday for the 97th Academy Awards, marking another memorable chapter in the film industry's annals. Conan O'Brien, donning the host's mantle for the first time, combined humor and sharp observations, providing the audience with an entertaining evening sprinkled with political undertones.

Departing from tradition, the ceremony showcased musical performances inspired by films rather than the live presentations of nominated songs. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo opened with melodies from 'The Wizard of Oz,' with other notable performances, including a James Bond tribute and Queen Latifah honoring Quincy Jones.

Historic moments punctuated the night, with Latvia and Brazil celebrating their first Oscar wins. Paul Tazewell made history as the first black winner of the costume design category for 'Wicked,' while Morgan Freeman paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Gene Hackman, commending his friend's immeasurable impact on cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

