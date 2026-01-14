Lula Leads in Brazilian Election Polls

In the latest figures from a poll commissioned by brokerage Genial and conducted by Quaest, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has taken a decisive lead in voter intentions. Lula currently holds 36% of the vote in a first-round scenario, surpassing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who has 23%, and Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, who garners 9%.

In a hypothetical run-off, Lula is set to best Flavio Bolsonaro by a margin of 45%-38%, compared to 46%-36% in a similar poll conducted in December. Against Governor Freitas, Lula would win 44%-39%, showing a slight change from 45%-35% in the prior survey.

The survey engaged 2,004 participants between January 8-11 and carries a margin of error of 2 percentage points, lending insight into the upcoming electoral dynamics in Brazil.

