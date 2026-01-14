Left Menu

Lula Leads in Brazilian Election Polls

A Genial-commissioned poll by Quaest reveals Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leading in voter intentions against Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and Governor Tarcisio de Freitas for the upcoming election, demonstrating his significant edge with 36% of the vote in a first-round scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the latest figures from a poll commissioned by brokerage Genial and conducted by Quaest, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has taken a decisive lead in voter intentions. Lula currently holds 36% of the vote in a first-round scenario, surpassing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who has 23%, and Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas, who garners 9%.

In a hypothetical run-off, Lula is set to best Flavio Bolsonaro by a margin of 45%-38%, compared to 46%-36% in a similar poll conducted in December. Against Governor Freitas, Lula would win 44%-39%, showing a slight change from 45%-35% in the prior survey.

The survey engaged 2,004 participants between January 8-11 and carries a margin of error of 2 percentage points, lending insight into the upcoming electoral dynamics in Brazil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

