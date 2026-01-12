Left Menu

Wagner Moura's Historic Golden Globe Win Marks Milestone for Brazilian Cinema

Wagner Moura has created history by becoming the first Brazilian actor to win Best Actor in a Drama Film at the Golden Globe Awards for his role in The Secret Agent. The film and Moura's achievements highlight a proud moment for Brazilian cinema on the global stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:09 IST
Wagner Moura and Sandra Delgado at Golden Globes 2026 (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Wagner Moura has etched his name in history by becoming the first Brazilian actor to clinch the Best Actor award in a Drama Film at the Golden Globe Awards. Moura's accolade comes for his role in the acclaimed film, 'The Secret Agent', marking a significant landmark for Brazilian cinema.

The star-studded ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where Moura's profound acceptance speech underscored the film's themes of memory and generational trauma. Moura articulated the belief that values, much like trauma, can transcend generations, dedicating his win to individuals upholding their principles during challenging times.

Bringing further visibility to Brazilian storytelling, 'The Secret Agent', set against the backdrop of 1977 Brazil during military rule, was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Drama and Best Foreign Language Film. Directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho, the film also received international acclaim at Cannes, where Moura and Filho won prestigious awards. Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the Golden Globes, reaffirming the global spotlight on this year's accomplishments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

