Historic Win for Brazil: 'I'm Still Here' Secures First Oscar for International Feature

Walter Salles' 'I'm Still Here' triumphed at the Oscars, snagging Brazil's first Best International Feature Film award. The movie chronicles Eunice Paiva's relentless pursuit of justice under a military regime. Surpassing strong contenders, it stood out with nominations across three categories.

Updated: 03-03-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 10:38 IST
'I'm Still Here' from Brazil (Image source: The Academy). Image Credit: ANI
Brazil celebrated a historic victory at the Oscars as Walter Salles' film 'I'm Still Here' won the Best International Feature Film award. This marks the first time that a Brazilian entry has triumphed in this category, highlighting the movie's powerful narrative focused on Eunice Paiva's unwavering quest for justice amidst Brazil's military dictatorship.

The film's impressive journey culminated in its defeat of top contenders such as France's 'Emilia Perez,' Germany's 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig,' Denmark's 'The Girl With the Needle,' and Latvia's 'Flow.' Expressing gratitude during his acceptance speech, Salles dedicated the win to Eunice Paiva and actresses Fernanda Torres and Fernanda Montenegro, who portrayed her resilience on screen.

Brazil's track record in the international feature category dates back to 1960, with five previous nominations but never a win until tonight. The movie's surprise nominations in the best picture and best actress categories further solidified its standing as a formidable contender in this year's awards season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

