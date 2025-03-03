Indie Triumph: 'Anora' Dominates Oscars with 5 Wins

In a testament to the power of independent films, 'Anora,' a film about a New York sex worker's unexpected path to a new life, swept the Oscars on Sunday, clinching five awards including best picture. The film's star, Mikey Madison, earned best actress, marking a career-defining moment.

Directed by Sean Baker, 'Anora' was produced on a modest $6 million budget, emerging victorious in an Oscar race against heavyweight contenders like 'Conclave' and 'Wicked.' Baker, known for his stories of marginalized communities, urged aspiring filmmakers to continue pursuing independent projects.

Adrien Brody, honored as best actor for his role in 'The Brutalist,' joined winners like Zoe Saldana and Kieran Culkin in celebrating unique storytelling. The evening also spotlighted global narratives, with 'No Other Land' winning best documentary and 'I'm Still Here' taking home the best international feature.

