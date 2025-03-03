Oberoi Group Expands Horizons: Two New Luxury Resorts in Rishikesh

The Oberoi Group, renowned for its luxury hospitality, has announced an exciting expansion with two new resorts in Rishikesh, developed in collaboration with the Ladhani Group. The announcement reflects the group's commitment to expanding into key destinations, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The first of the new properties will be an 80-key Oberoi Resort, featuring the prominent 'vilas' branding. Meanwhile, the second resort will be a 120-key, five-star hotel under the Trident brand. Both facilities will be managed by EIH Ltd, the Oberoi Group's flagship company.

Construction on these ambitious projects is slated to commence in early 2026, with plans under the experienced eye of world-famous architect Bill Bensley, who is known for integrating luxury with natural and cultural aesthetics. These developments are part of Oberoi's grand strategy to enhance its offerings, including the launch of 16 hotels, two luxury boats, and a Nile cruiser by 2029.

