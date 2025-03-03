Left Menu

Ananda Dairy's Paneer Breakthrough: Record-Setting Achievement in the Dairy Industry

Ananda Dairy, a leading Indian dairy manufacturer, has set a Guinness World Record by producing the largest slab of Paneer, weighing 205.4 kilograms. Made from pure milk, this record showcases their commitment to quality. The slab was distributed to NGOs, exemplifying Ananda's dedication to community support.

Hapur | Updated: 03-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 15:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bulandshahr-based Ananda Dairy has entered the Guinness World Records by producing the largest slab of Paneer, weighing an impressive 205.4 kilograms. This significant feat was achieved at their Khairpur Village facility in Uttar Pradesh on February 27, 2025.

Crafted from 100% pure milk, the paneer adhered to strict hygiene standards, ensuring top-notch taste and quality. Officials from Guinness World Records certified the achievement, underscoring Ananda's commitment to excellence and purity in the dairy sector.

Beyond breaking records, Ananda Dairy shared the entire paneer slab with NGOs and community kitchens, emphasizing their dedication to social responsibility and community welfare. Ananda Dairy continues to set new benchmarks in the dairy industry, with a strong focus on quality and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

