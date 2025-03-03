Left Menu

Bisleri and Panna Tiger Reserve Join Forces for Sustainable Plastic Waste Management

Bisleri and Panna Tiger Reserve partner for the Bottles for Change initiative, integrating plastic waste management into conservation efforts. By establishing recycling programs, they boost sustainability and wildlife protection in ecologically sensitive areas, marking significant progress in responsible plastic disposal and community engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panna | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Bisleri has joined hands with Panna Tiger Reserve under its CSR initiative, Bottles for Change, marking a major step in sustainable plastic waste management. This partnership signifies a deep commitment to environmental sustainability and wildlife conservation in ecologically sensitive areas.

The project has introduced multiple plastic waste management initiatives within the reserve, including the installation of six educational display boards and ten used plastic collection banks. These efforts aim to promote responsible recycling practices among tourists and locals, contributing to the reserve's ecological balance.

This collaboration aligns with Bisleri's larger mission to foster a circular economy and underscores the connection between sustainable waste management and conservation efforts. Bisleri continues to lead in environmental responsibility, reinforcing its dedication to a cleaner, greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

