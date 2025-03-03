Maha Kumbh 2025: A Triumph of Crisis Management and National Unity

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that effective crisis management was crucial in controlling the situation after the January 29 stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. His team ensured timely medical aid and prevented widespread panic among the millions of devotees present.

Adityanath noted the challenges in coordinating the massive gathering, including managing the bathing order among participating religious groups. Despite the tragedy, authorities swiftly intervened to ensure the event proceeded safely, demonstrating the importance of firm decision-making and stakeholder coordination.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, attended by over 66 crore pilgrims, was also recognized for its contributions to the economy, unity, and environmental conservation. Enhanced infrastructure and sanitation measures were implemented, reflecting a new standard for large-scale religious events while aligning with national developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)