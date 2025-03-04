Left Menu

Oscars 2023: Triumphs, Surprises, and Historic Wins

The 97th Academy Awards celebrated independent films, with 'Anora' taking home five Oscars including Best Picture. Key wins included Zoe Saldana and Mikey Madison in acting categories, and Sean Baker for Best Director. The documentary 'No Other Land' stirred political debate, while Kieran Culkin and Adrien Brody secured acting trophies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 02:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 02:30 IST
The 97th Academy Awards served as a spotlight for independent films, notably with the film 'Anora' securing five Oscars including Best Picture. Directed by Sean Baker, 'Anora' tells the compelling story of a sex worker who embarks on a Cinderella journey, earning accolades for Best Director and more.

Significant wins in acting categories marked the evening, with Zoe Saldana and Mikey Madison being honored for their compelling performances. Saldana, who played a lawyer in 'Emilia Perez,' secured her first Oscar, while Madison's role in 'Anora' earned her the Best Actress award.

The ceremony also featured strong political undertones, notably from 'No Other Land.' This documentary highlighted the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, winning the Oscar for best documentary feature, while Adrien Brody's role in 'The Brutalist' and Kieran Culkin's performance in 'A Real Pain' received accolades in the acting categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

