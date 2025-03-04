Left Menu

Privacy Commissioner Targets Aylo Holdings in Court Battle

Canada's Privacy Commissioner, Philippe Dufresne, is seeking a court order against Aylo Holdings for violating privacy laws. He demands the company ensure consent for images published on its adult websites. This marks his second inquiry into Aylo's practices, following a complaint about unauthorized image sharing.

Ottawa | Updated: 04-03-2025 04:11 IST
  Canada

The Privacy Commissioner of Canada, Philippe Dufresne, has announced his pursuit of a Federal Court order against Aylo Holdings, the operator behind adult entertainment platforms like Pornhub.com. The legal action aims to ensure that Aylo obtains consent from individuals featured in images on its websites.

Dufresne's concerns around privacy were brought to light when a complaint revealed that intimate images were shared on Aylo's platforms without the depicted individuals' knowledge or permission. This marks the second expression of concern from the commissioner regarding the Montreal-based company in under a year.

Aylo Holdings has yet to respond publicly to Dufresne's legal move. The case follows a woman's discovery that intimate content, uploaded by an ex-partner without her consent, was hosted on Aylo's sites. Despite Aylo's assertion that preventative measures have been implemented since the incident in 2015, the company remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

