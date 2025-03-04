VIHAAN’25: Elevating Aspirations at BIMTECH's Annual Fest
BIMTECH's VIHAAN’25 was a dynamic festival blending management, culture, and literature. Students from top Indian institutions competed in 23 events, fostering innovation and creativity. With competitions spanning strategic business, arts, and finance, VIHAAN’25 became a platform for growth. Major sponsors supported the event, which promises an exciting VIHAAN’26.
The Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) recently concluded its annual festival, VIHAAN'25, with great success. The event, held over two days, attracted students from prestigious institutions across India, who participated in a diverse array of 23 competitions. Events ranged from strategic business challenges to arts and cultural showcases, allowing participants to demonstrate their talents across various disciplines.
VIHAAN'25, inaugurated by Dr. Mohammad Athar of PwC, embraced the theme "Give Wings to Your Aspirations." This inspired contestants to engage in innovative thinking and bold decision-making. Notable competitions included the Best Manager showdown and Crime Enigma 3.0, alongside sustainability-centric events like Sustainopoly. The festival celebrated creativity, intellect, and collaboration with support from sponsors like Pilot Pen India and MCX.
As VIHAAN'25 drew to a close, Dr. Prabina Rajib highlighted its role in providing a comprehensive learning experience beyond academics. With the success of this edition, anticipation is already mounting for VIHAAN'26, promising even greater engagement and excitement in the coming year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
