Stalin Criticizes BJP's Alleged Hindi Imposition; Calls for Inclusive Language Policy

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M.K. Stalin criticized the BJP-led Center for allegedly imposing Hindi and questioned why there is no institution to promote Tamil language learning in North India. He referenced Gandhiji's vision of language unity and criticized the absence of initiatives similar to the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha in the North.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2025 11:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 11:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed sharp criticism at the BJP-led Centre over allegations of Hindi imposition. He questioned why the Union government hasn't established institutions to teach Tamil or other South Indian languages in North India.

Stalin, addressing his party workers, highlighted Gandhiji's vision of language learning as a tool for national unity. He noted the establishment of the Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha to realize this idea and criticized the lack of Northern equivalents for Southern languages.

Accusing the BJP of neglecting Gandhi's linguistic unity vision, Stalin decried the alleged sidelining of Tamil, highlighting it as part of a broader cultural imposition. He also mentioned historic efforts by Mahatma Gandhi to spread Hindi in the South and questioned recent commitment levels to promoting Southern languages across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

