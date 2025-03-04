India's Crucial Role in Oscar-Winning VFX for 'Dune: Part Two'

Mumbai-based Double Negative (DNEG) has been spotlighted for its pivotal role in producing visual effects for 'Dune: Part Two', which has secured an Oscar. The victory underscores India's burgeoning influence in the global VFX industry, as highlighted by the company's CEO, Namit Malhotra.

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer received the award for best visual effects, recognizing DNEG and other collaborators for bringing the fictional world of Arrakis to life. Malhotra emphasized the potential for Indian cinema to adopt more advanced visual effects, propelling storytelling on the silver screen.

Addressing the application of AI in VFX, Malhotra views it as a technological advancement promising efficiency. Despite challenges faced by the Technicolour group, he remains optimistic about DNEG's path forward, focusing on talent development and innovation in the industry.

