Left Menu

India's Crucial Role in Oscar-Winning VFX for 'Dune: Part Two'

India's Double Negative (DNEG) played a key role in creating VFX for the Oscar-winning 'Dune: Part Two'. CEO Namit Malhotra highlighted India's growing VFX industry influence. He hopes Indian films will embrace visual effects more, contributing to storytelling. DNEG's success underscores its global impact in Hollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 12:06 IST
India's Crucial Role in Oscar-Winning VFX for 'Dune: Part Two'
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Double Negative (DNEG) has been spotlighted for its pivotal role in producing visual effects for 'Dune: Part Two', which has secured an Oscar. The victory underscores India's burgeoning influence in the global VFX industry, as highlighted by the company's CEO, Namit Malhotra.

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer received the award for best visual effects, recognizing DNEG and other collaborators for bringing the fictional world of Arrakis to life. Malhotra emphasized the potential for Indian cinema to adopt more advanced visual effects, propelling storytelling on the silver screen.

Addressing the application of AI in VFX, Malhotra views it as a technological advancement promising efficiency. Despite challenges faced by the Technicolour group, he remains optimistic about DNEG's path forward, focusing on talent development and innovation in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025