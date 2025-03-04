Celebrating Silver Screen Legends: IIFA 2025 Honors 'Sholay'
The 2025 International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the film 'Sholay' in Jaipur. The ceremony will recognize cinematic achievements across ten categories and feature special tributes, screenings, and performances, highlighting the enduring impact of 'Sholay' on Indian cinema.
IIFA 2025 is set to be a landmark event, paying tribute to the 50th anniversary of the iconic film 'Sholay' in Jaipur, from March 8 to 9.
The awards will honor cinematic excellence in ten categories, including Best Picture and Best Direction, while celebrating the legacy of 'Sholay,' a film that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.
This edition will feature special performances by Shah Rukh Khan and others, with 'Laapataa Ladies' leading the nominations. Raj Mandir Cinema, a historical movie sanctuary, will screen 'Sholay' as part of this special event.
