Cinematic Violence: Scapegoat or Catalyst?

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala has dismissed claims that movies depicting violence directly encourage young people to engage in violent acts. In a statement on Tuesday, union leaders Renji Panicker and G.S. Vijayan emphasized the fallacy of attributing societal violence solely to cinema.

The directors' union argued that social, cultural, and economic insecurities, along with alienation and marginalization, are the real root causes of violence. They noted the global media landscape allows cultural influences from all corners, remarking on violent content from Korea and Japan but highlighting Japan's low crime rate due to its robust legal and social systems.

The statement challenged the notion that films are the singular source of social decay, urging the government to focus on societal insecurities. While cautioning against works that glorify violence, the union advocates for nuanced, democratic discussions rather than assigning blame to cinematic narratives.

