Left Menu

Cinematic Violence: Scapegoat or Catalyst?

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala counters claims that cinema drives youth violence, arguing that societal issues are the real culprits. They highlight global media influence and cite Japan's low crime amidst violent films. The statement calls for focusing on societal insecurities rather than blaming film content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:24 IST
Cinematic Violence: Scapegoat or Catalyst?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala has dismissed claims that movies depicting violence directly encourage young people to engage in violent acts. In a statement on Tuesday, union leaders Renji Panicker and G.S. Vijayan emphasized the fallacy of attributing societal violence solely to cinema.

The directors' union argued that social, cultural, and economic insecurities, along with alienation and marginalization, are the real root causes of violence. They noted the global media landscape allows cultural influences from all corners, remarking on violent content from Korea and Japan but highlighting Japan's low crime rate due to its robust legal and social systems.

The statement challenged the notion that films are the singular source of social decay, urging the government to focus on societal insecurities. While cautioning against works that glorify violence, the union advocates for nuanced, democratic discussions rather than assigning blame to cinematic narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025