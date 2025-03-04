INDIAWOOD 2025: Pioneering the Future of Furniture and Woodworking

INDIAWOOD 2025, marking its 25th year, is set to lead the woodworking and furniture manufacturing sectors from March 6-9, 2025. Hosted at India Expo Mart & Centre, Greater Noida, the event underscores India's burgeoning position as a global manufacturing force.

The trade fair, part of NuernbergMesse's international woodworking lineup, has been instrumental in fostering technological advancements, sustainable practices, and international collaborations. With the Indian furniture market forecasted to reach USD 37.18 billion by 2030, INDIAWOOD 2025 will remain a pivotal player in the industry's expansion.

Attendees can expect a plethora of groundbreaking innovations, with over 600 exhibitors showcasing development across advanced technology, premium materials, and smart manufacturing solutions. INFIAWOOD 2025 represents a key opportunity for global and local companies to forge strategic partnerships and explore the latest industry trends.

