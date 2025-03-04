Himachal's Green Initiative: Empowering Women and Youth in Forest Conservation

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a strategic move to enhance and conserve the state's forest areas, emphasizing community involvement. Directed efforts will rope in women, youngsters, self-help groups, and entrepreneurs to increase forest cover.

Chief Minister Sukhu, while reviewing various forest department projects, revealed a Rs 100 crore allocation to compensate participants for their conservation efforts. The plan includes a unique five-year incentive policy, rewarding participants based on sapling survival rates.

The state government not only underscores afforestation but also focuses on ecotourism, with the initiation of numerous sites aimed at generating local employment. Progress on the international zoological park at Bankhandi is actively monitored, with the chief minister calling for swift project completion.

