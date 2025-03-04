Kejriwal’s Quiet Retreat: Seeking Serenity in Vipassana

Aam Aadmi Party's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, arrived in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, on Tuesday to embark on a 10-day Vipassana meditation session beginning Wednesday.

Accompanied by his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, the former Delhi chief minister checked into the Forest Rest House in Chohal, situated about 14 kilometers from Hoshiarpur. Sources from the party informed that Kejriwal will attend the meditation course at the Dhamma Dhaja Vipassana Centre (DDVC) in Anandgarh, located 11 km away.

Kejriwal, an avid practitioner of Vipassana, has previously visited various locations such as Jaipur, Nagpur, and Bengaluru to engage in this ancient Indian meditation technique, emphasizing self-transformation through self-observation. This marks his second visit to Anandgarh for the retreat, as he participated in a course here in December 2023. After a disappointing result in the New Delhi Assembly elections, where AAP won just 22 out of 70 seats, Kejriwal has dedicated himself to party activities while refraining from public appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)