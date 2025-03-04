Left Menu

Karnataka's Koppal Stands Against Baldota Factory

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah halted work at the Baldota factory in Koppal following protests from environmental activists. Despite Baldota Steel and Power Ltd's significant investment plans, locals and activists raised environmental concerns, prompting protests and a citywide shutdown organized by Koppal Parisara Hitarakshana Vedike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:41 IST
Karnataka's Koppal Stands Against Baldota Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the stoppage of work at a contentious Baldota factory in Koppal. This decision came after activists opposing the project met with Siddaramaiah and voiced their environmental concerns.

The Baldota Group had recently unveiled plans at the Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru to invest a substantial Rs 54,000 crore in an integrated steel plant. However, the project faced opposition from the Koppal Parisara Hitarakshana Vedike, a civil society group dedicated to environmental issues.

The group argued that Koppal, already hosting more than 200 industries, could suffer from further environmental damage with the new plant's 10.5 million tonne annual steel capacity. Demonstrations in Koppal included a citywide bandh with support from local businesses and a protest march drawing thousands, led by religious leader Abhinava Gavisiddeshwar Swamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025