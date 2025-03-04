Karnataka's Koppal Stands Against Baldota Factory

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the stoppage of work at a contentious Baldota factory in Koppal. This decision came after activists opposing the project met with Siddaramaiah and voiced their environmental concerns.

The Baldota Group had recently unveiled plans at the Global Investors Meet in Bengaluru to invest a substantial Rs 54,000 crore in an integrated steel plant. However, the project faced opposition from the Koppal Parisara Hitarakshana Vedike, a civil society group dedicated to environmental issues.

The group argued that Koppal, already hosting more than 200 industries, could suffer from further environmental damage with the new plant's 10.5 million tonne annual steel capacity. Demonstrations in Koppal included a citywide bandh with support from local businesses and a protest march drawing thousands, led by religious leader Abhinava Gavisiddeshwar Swamy.

