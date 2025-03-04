Left Menu

Telugu Singer's Critical Moment: A Shocking Incident

Popular Telugu singer Kalpana reportedly attempted suicide at her home. Authorities found her unconscious after forcibly entering her residence. She is currently stable, but the investigation seeks to uncover the reasons behind this distressing act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:54 IST
The Telugu music industry was jolted on Tuesday as reports surfaced of popular singer Kalpana's alleged suicide attempt. Local police were alerted by the Residents' Association and discovered Kalpana in an unconscious state after breaking into her home.

She was immediately transported to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed she had ingested sleeping pills. Her condition is now reported as stable, but authorities await further details once she regains consciousness.

The investigation is ongoing to determine what drove Kalpana to take such a drastic step. Support from fans and colleagues is pouring in as the community grapples with this unexpected and harrowing event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

