Left Menu

Bollywood Starlet Caught in Gold Smuggling Scandal

Actress Ranya Rao has been apprehended by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in Bengaluru for allegedly smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai. As the investigation unfolds, the film star, who is linked to a top police official, remains in judicial custody as of early March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 11:58 IST
Bollywood Starlet Caught in Gold Smuggling Scandal
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, renowned actress Ranya Rao, known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' has been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The arrest occurred upon her return from Dubai, where she is accused of smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold into India.

Linked by family to high-ranking police official DGP Dr. K Ramachandra Rao, Ranya was promptly presented before a special court dealing with financial offences. Following a court hearing, she has been remanded to judicial custody until March 18, 2025, as the investigation continues.

DRI officials, acting on intelligence reports, detained Ranya upon her flight's arrival around 7 PM. Despite her claims of a business trip, the discovery of a substantial quantity of gold has sparked extensive inquiries into the scope of the smuggling network. With Ranya under judicial custody, the authorities are delving deeper into this high-profile smuggling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025