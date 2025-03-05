Bollywood Starlet Caught in Gold Smuggling Scandal

In a dramatic turn of events, renowned actress Ranya Rao, known for her roles in films like 'Maanikya' and 'Pataki,' has been arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. The arrest occurred upon her return from Dubai, where she is accused of smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold into India.

Linked by family to high-ranking police official DGP Dr. K Ramachandra Rao, Ranya was promptly presented before a special court dealing with financial offences. Following a court hearing, she has been remanded to judicial custody until March 18, 2025, as the investigation continues.

DRI officials, acting on intelligence reports, detained Ranya upon her flight's arrival around 7 PM. Despite her claims of a business trip, the discovery of a substantial quantity of gold has sparked extensive inquiries into the scope of the smuggling network. With Ranya under judicial custody, the authorities are delving deeper into this high-profile smuggling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)