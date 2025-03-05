Relive Magic: 'Namaste London' to Re-Release This Holi!

The beloved romantic drama 'Namaste London', starring popular duo Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is set for a cinematic return this Holi on March 14. Fans can once again experience the on-screen chemistry that made the film a blockbuster when it first captivated audiences in 2007.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, 'Namaste London' gained acclaim for its enchanting music and the dynamic pairing of Kumar and Kaif. The re-release announcement, shared by both stars on Instagram, has thrilled audiences eager to revisit the film's magic on the big screen.

The film's revival is part of a growing trend in Bollywood, where classic films like 'Laila Majnu' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur' are making a welcome return to theaters. 'Namaste London' joins this celebrated roster, promising timeless romance and unforgettable music once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)