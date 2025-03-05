Relive Magic: 'Namaste London' to Re-Release This Holi!

Left Menu

The romantic drama 'Namaste London', featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will return to theaters on March 14 during Holi. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the 2007 blockbuster is known for its memorable songs and romance. This marks a trend of re-releasing classic films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The beloved romantic drama 'Namaste London', starring popular duo Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, is set for a cinematic return this Holi on March 14. Fans can once again experience the on-screen chemistry that made the film a blockbuster when it first captivated audiences in 2007.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, 'Namaste London' gained acclaim for its enchanting music and the dynamic pairing of Kumar and Kaif. The re-release announcement, shared by both stars on Instagram, has thrilled audiences eager to revisit the film's magic on the big screen.

The film's revival is part of a growing trend in Bollywood, where classic films like 'Laila Majnu' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur' are making a welcome return to theaters. 'Namaste London' joins this celebrated roster, promising timeless romance and unforgettable music once more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

