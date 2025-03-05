Left Menu

Controversial Film 'Marco' Faces Satellite Rights Denial

The film 'Marco,' regarded as the most violent Malayalam movie ever, was denied satellite streaming rights after failing to convert its 'A' certificate to 'UA.' Despite its popularity on OTT, concerns about its influence on youth led to further calls for regulatory actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:42 IST
  • India

In a significant decision, the regional office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has denied satellite streaming rights for the film 'Marco,' deemed the most violent Malayalam movie to date, due to its unsuccessful bid to change its certification from 'A' to 'UA'.

According to T Nadeem Thufali, CBFC regional officer, the decision was finalized on February 19. While the film, featuring actor Unni Mukundan, gained popularity on OTT platform SoniLiv, it has drawn criticism from political, social, and cultural figures for promoting violence.

Censor Board member G M Mahesh revealed that numerous complaints have been made regarding control over OTT content, pushing for ministerial intervention. Meanwhile, the producer, Shareef Mohammed, defends the film's violent content but concedes the rising youth violence in the state is alarming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

