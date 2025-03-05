Double Bull's Bold Vision: Bridging Fashion with Affordability
Double Bull, the iconic men's fashion brand, is set to re-enter India's retail sector with plans to achieve Rs. 100 Crores revenue by 2031. Celebrating 50 years, the brand aims to expand through retail outlets and a new e-commerce platform, offering a mix of high-end quality and affordability.
- Country:
- India
Double Bull, known for introducing bold and vibrant party wear in the 90s, is making a strategic re-entry into the Indian retail industry with an ambitious growth plan aimed at reaching Rs. 100 Crores in revenue by the fiscal year 2031.
The brand plans to increase its presence through Multi Brand Outlets (MBOs) and over 50 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) across rural and urban markets, spanning 14 states by year-end. In a bid to capture the burgeoning direct-to-consumer space, Double Bull also intends to launch an exclusive e-commerce platform.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Double Bull aims to combine heritage with innovation, offering premium fashion that balances quality and affordability, with newly appointed leadership guiding its revitalized vision. This expansion approach is poised to make Double Bull a go-to brand for stylish yet affordable premium men's apparel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Campa Cola Boosts UAE Reach with Noon Minutes E-Commerce Deal
India's E-Commerce Surge: Growth to USD 550 Billion by 2035
Soaring Heights: GMR Group's Ambitious Growth Plans for Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
Singapore's Rising Scam Phenomenon: Crypto and E-commerce Under Scrutiny
Tech Transformation: Indian Retailers Adapt to E-commerce Challenges