Double Bull's Bold Vision: Bridging Fashion with Affordability

Double Bull, known for introducing bold and vibrant party wear in the 90s, is making a strategic re-entry into the Indian retail industry with an ambitious growth plan aimed at reaching Rs. 100 Crores in revenue by the fiscal year 2031.

The brand plans to increase its presence through Multi Brand Outlets (MBOs) and over 50 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) across rural and urban markets, spanning 14 states by year-end. In a bid to capture the burgeoning direct-to-consumer space, Double Bull also intends to launch an exclusive e-commerce platform.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Double Bull aims to combine heritage with innovation, offering premium fashion that balances quality and affordability, with newly appointed leadership guiding its revitalized vision. This expansion approach is poised to make Double Bull a go-to brand for stylish yet affordable premium men's apparel.

(With inputs from agencies.)