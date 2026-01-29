Rising Consumer Complaints Against E-commerce in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has reported a continuous influx of complaints against e-commerce platforms, highlighting consumer dissatisfaction in the region. Addressing the State Assembly, officials revealed a rise in grievances over the past three years.

Data from the state and district consumer dispute redressal commissions indicates 430 complaints in 2023, 530 in 2024, and 449 in 2025. Of these, a significant number were resolved. Similarly, the state consumer helpline documented 478 complaints in 2023, increasing to 704 in 2024, and decreasing to 490 in 2025, with most issues addressed.

Predominant concerns pertain to data privacy breaches, defective goods, and misleading advertisements. Initiatives are underway to bolster consumer knowledge and expedite grievance handling. The Rajasthan government is committed to addressing these challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)