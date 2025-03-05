Left Menu

Annual Amarnath Pilgrimage Set to Begin with Enhanced Facilities

The Amarnath Yatra, an annual 38-day pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine, will start on July 3, with enhanced facilities for pilgrims. The Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board discussed key measures for improving services and infrastructure, ensuring better lodgement and safety for visitors, culminating on August 9.

The much-anticipated 38-day annual pilgrimage to the holy Amarnath cave shrine, situated at 3,880 meters in south Kashmir, is set to begin on July 3. This announcement was made following the 48th board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

The pilgrimage, or 'yatra', will start from two routes: the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. It will conclude on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. The board meeting focused on proposing enhancements to support the increased number of pilgrims, ensuring better facilities and services.

Key topics included increasing yatri lodgement capacity in Jammu, Srinagar, and other locations, and improving yatri facilities like e-KYC, RFID card issuance, and on-spot registrations. The board also emphasized disaster preparedness, medical care, weather forecasting, and security measures. The Lt Governor expressed appreciation for the board members' contributions.

