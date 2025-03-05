Harmonizing Freedom: India's Music Industry Fights Regulatory Challenges
A new study reveals concerns among Indian musicians regarding government plans for stricter content regulations. Many fear such rules could stifle creativity and international collaboration while adding financial strain. The report emphasizes the need for lowered barriers and better infrastructure to sustain India's thriving music scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Indian musicians express growing concerns over proposed regulatory guidelines for digital content, fearing they could stifle creativity and hinder international collaborations, according to a recent study.
Conducted by The Dialogue, the survey reveals that 77 percent of musicians worry about potential disruptions to music output and delayed releases due to compliance requirements.
With financial burdens and operational complexities at stake, the report highlights strategic interventions necessary for industry expansion, including improved infrastructure and lower entry barriers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement