Harmonizing Freedom: India's Music Industry Fights Regulatory Challenges

Indian musicians express growing concerns over proposed regulatory guidelines for digital content, fearing they could stifle creativity and hinder international collaborations, according to a recent study.

Conducted by The Dialogue, the survey reveals that 77 percent of musicians worry about potential disruptions to music output and delayed releases due to compliance requirements.

With financial burdens and operational complexities at stake, the report highlights strategic interventions necessary for industry expansion, including improved infrastructure and lower entry barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)