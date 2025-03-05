U.S. Polo Assn. Marks 135 Years with Spectacular Delhi Celebration

U.S. Polo Assn. celebrated its 135th anniversary in style with a grand event in Delhi, India's polo capital. The occasion featured an exhilarating exhibition game at the iconic Jaipur Polo Grounds, where more than 300 VIP guests gathered to honor the sport's rich legacy.

The event showcased the intense gameplay between the USPA India Team, led by HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur, and the USPA Global Team. Competition was fierce, culminating in a narrow 8-7 victory for the USPA India Team. The match's Most Valuable Player was the Maharaja Singh, who captivated audiences with his exceptional performance.

Complementing the sport was a fashion showcase that unveiled U.S. Polo Assn.'s Spring-Summer '25 collection, combining classic polo-inspired styles with contemporary trends. The event highlighted the brand's growth in the Indian market, a crucial focus in its ongoing global expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)