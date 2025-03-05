Luxury Villas Redefine Chennai's Real Estate Landscape with DRA 'Inara'

DRA has unveiled its first luxury villa community, named 'Inara', in Chennai with a substantial investment of Rs 100 crore. Situated in Navalur along Old Mahabalipuram Road, the project features 118 villas with configurations of three to five bedrooms, starting at Rs 1.70 crore for 3BHK units.

DRA's Managing Director Ranjeeth Rathod emphasized the company's commitment to trust and on-time delivery, highlighting 'Inara' as Chennai's premier ultra-luxury villa project offering exclusive land ownership. Rathod believes the project will redefine the city's real estate market.

With over 50 premium amenities, 'Inara' is designed to blend luxury with comfort, providing an elevated lifestyle for its residents, further establishing new benchmarks in Chennai's residential sector.

