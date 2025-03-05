Left Menu

Divine Harmonies: A Celebration at the International Shivratri Fair

The International Shivratri Fair in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, showcased cultural richness with 200 deities. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the fair's spiritual significance, promoting religious tourism and local trade. The event featured a vibrant procession, traditional music, and a program advocating environmental conservation and anti-drug initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:07 IST
Divine Harmonies: A Celebration at the International Shivratri Fair
  • Country:
  • India

The International Shivratri Fair concluded with a grand procession in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Over 200 deities graced Chauta Bazar, accompanied by traditional musicians, creating a vibrant atmosphere that drew hundreds of devotees seeking blessings. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla hailed the event as a testament to the state's cultural heritage.

During the ceremony, Shukla highlighted the festival's role in promoting faith, devotion, and religious tourism. He applauded the efforts to preserve the ancient Jaleb procession and acknowledged its impact on boosting local trade and self-employment. The Governor urged for infrastructure improvement and environmental protection at religious sites.

The celebration featured martial arts performances and an anti-drug skit, reinforcing community values. The Governor's visit to the Madhorai Temple and participation in the Shobha Yatra underscored the event's spiritual importance. Mandi, often called Choti Kashi, continues to shine as a beacon of devotion in Devbhoomi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025