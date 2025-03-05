Divine Harmonies: A Celebration at the International Shivratri Fair

The International Shivratri Fair concluded with a grand procession in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Over 200 deities graced Chauta Bazar, accompanied by traditional musicians, creating a vibrant atmosphere that drew hundreds of devotees seeking blessings. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla hailed the event as a testament to the state's cultural heritage.

During the ceremony, Shukla highlighted the festival's role in promoting faith, devotion, and religious tourism. He applauded the efforts to preserve the ancient Jaleb procession and acknowledged its impact on boosting local trade and self-employment. The Governor urged for infrastructure improvement and environmental protection at religious sites.

The celebration featured martial arts performances and an anti-drug skit, reinforcing community values. The Governor's visit to the Madhorai Temple and participation in the Shobha Yatra underscored the event's spiritual importance. Mandi, often called Choti Kashi, continues to shine as a beacon of devotion in Devbhoomi.

(With inputs from agencies.)