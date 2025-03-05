Left Menu

Man kills, burns daughter over love affair in Andhra Pradesh

A 55-year-old man allegedly hung his daughter to death and burned her body in Anantapur, after becoming frustrated with her love affair, police said on Wednesday.T Ramanjaneyulu from Guntakal town hung his daughter, T Bharati 20, on March 1 at around 1 pm at an isolated spot in Kasapuram village.

PTI | Anantapur | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

T Ramanjaneyulu from Guntakal town hung his daughter, T Bharati (20), on March 1 at around 1 pm at an isolated spot in Kasapuram village. He then poured petrol on her body and set it ablaze to ensure complete immolation, police added.

''She (Bharati) defied her parents and was deeply attached to her boyfriend. She had also threatened to die by suicide and avoided speaking to her mother. Frustrated by her disobedience, her father took her to Kasapuram on March 1 and hung her from a tree,'' police told PTI.

Bharati had been in love with her boyfriend for the past five years. After their respective parents learned about the affair, both families disapproved, according to police.

While Bharati was in her second year of graduation in Kurnool, her boyfriend was pursuing his graduation in Hyderabad, police said.

The youngest of four daughters, Bharati was the only one to receive an education, as her three elder sisters were uneducated. Her parents had pinned high hopes on her, police added.

Ramanjaneyulu surrendered before the police, who are now initiating legal proceedings under BNS Section 103.

He eked out a living by selling snacks and breakfast, police said.

