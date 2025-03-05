"It cannot get bigger and better than this": Nita Ambani on bringing world's best musical 'The Phantom of the Opera' at NMACC

Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, attended the opening night of 'The Phantom of the Opera' at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). She talked about the completion of two years and bringing the widely recognised theatrical marvel at NMACC. At the red carpet for the opening night of 'The Phantom of the Opera', Nita Ambani said, "Welcome to Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. We have completed two incredible years here. I had made a promise when we inaugurated NMACC that we would get the best of India to the world and the best of the World to India."

"Today, we have the most iconic 'The Phantom of the Opera' right here in India at our own cultural centre. It cannot get bigger and better than this. In September this year, we are taking the NMACC Cultural Weekend to New York at the Lincoln Center...," she added. Andrew Lloyd Webber's 'The Phantom of the Opera' is regarded as one of the world's most beautiful and spectacular productions, playing to over 160 million people in 195 cities in 21 languages. Having premiered at Her Majesty's Theatre in London's West End on 9 October 1986 and debuted on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on 26 January 1988, 'The Phantom of the Opera' has won over 70 major theatre awards.

On January 9, 2006, it became the longest-running show in the history of Broadway, surpassing CATS with its 7,486th performance. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. The one-of-a-kind musical coming to Mumbai marks yet another reflection of the Centre's promise of creating a home for the art, artist, and audience.

Nita Ambani said earlier, "Since the inception of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, our vision has been to present the best of India and the world to our audience. As we approach our second-year anniversary next year, I am thrilled to announce the arrival of the most loved theatrical marvel that has captivated generations, 'The Phantom of the Opera.' This timeless tale unveils the beauty in vulnerability and the power of love that transcends barriers. I warmly invite all of you to come and be a part of this extraordinary experience at NMACC." "Based on Gaston Leroux's 1910 novel, Le Fantome de L'Opera, 'The Phantom of the Opera' tells the story of a mysterious masked figure who lurks beneath the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. When the Phantom falls madly in love with a young soprano, Christine Daae, he devotes himself to nurturing her extraordinary talents, employing devious methods at his command. Mesmerised by Christine's talent, he lures her as his protege, unaware of her love for her childhood friend Raoul. The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passion collide," as per the press release shared by Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. (ANI)

