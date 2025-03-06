HARPERCOLLINS INDIA ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS NEW IMPRINT, BOOKTOPUS

HarperCollins Publishers India launches its new imprint Booktopus which will exclusively feature a range of high-quality, memorable books that foster curiosity and intellectual growth for pre-schoolers and early readers. Booktopus' mission is to inspire a love for learning in young children by creating engaging, fun and imaginative experiences.

Tina Narang, Executive Publisher – HarperCollins Children's Books, says, ''We are delighted to launch Booktopus, a new imprint that will add some fun and entertainment into the pre-school segment. Booktopus, our adorable octopus mascot, joins us in extending an eight-arm-wide welcome to children to dive into fun with him! ''This new imprint will include a wide range of books from novelty books that children can experience, activity books to keep them busy and lift the flap and basic concept books for early learning and much, much more. We are sure young readers, parents and educators will not only love the books on offer but also the new octopus companion who is here to open up a whole new world of fun!'' Nidhi Gupta, Executive Director, Crossword Bookstores, says, ''We're thrilled to see HarperCollins India launch Booktopus, an exciting new chapter in children's publishing, and delighted to bring these engaging, high-quality books to our shelves. We're sure they'll bring endless joy to our youngest readers—nurturing curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong love for learning!'' Ajay Jain, author and founder - Kunzum Books, and an advocate of reading says, ''Booktopus looks wonderful! Parents will be delighted to see the wide range offered for pre-schoolers. There is much to look forward to!'' Amit Sarin, co-founder Kool Skool Bookstore, says, ''Booktopus looks wonderful! Parents will be delighted to see the wide range offered for pre-schoolers. There is much to look forward to!'' As Ridwin Wadhawan, 3 years old, says, ''I love it!'' And Mishka Sood, 5 years old, says, ''What a nice book!'' as she flips through a Hug-Me book.

The inaugural range includes Hug Me board books, Torch books, Puzzle books, Touch-and-Feel books, Slide board books, Sticker books, Build It kits, Lift-a-Flap books and My First 100 board books.

About HarperCollins Children's Books The HarperCollins Children's Books imprint was launched in India in 2017. Over 250 books have been published under this imprint over the last eight years across age groups from pre-school to young adults. The HCCB list includes books by award-winning and popular children's authors such as Sudha Murty, Ruskin Bond, Paro Anand, Ranjit Lal, Ravi Subramanian, Deepa Agarwal, Jane De Suza, Bijal Vacchharajani, Shabnam Minwalla, Shobha Tharoor Srinivasan, Amrita Gandhi, Fiona Fernandez, Vibha Batra, Lubaina Bandukwala, Nandita Da Cunha among several others. The list includes bestselling series such as The Gopi Diaries, the How-To books, the Amar Chitra Katha chapter book series, standout picture books like 'I Am So Much More Than The Colour Of My Skin' and 'Song of the Asunam'; books with an important environmental message like 'When Fairyland Lost Its Magic' and 'Coral Woman'; a brilliant Timeless Biography series with books like Amrita Sher-Gil's 'Rebel with a Paintbrush' in the Timeless Biography series; excellent middle grade and young adult fiction and non-fiction; outstanding graphic novels such as 'Scare Walk', 'ZardoZi', 'The Secret Life of Debbie G' to name a few.

Our awards include Publishing Next, Neev Book Awards, Peek a Book, Atta Galatta, Sahitya Akademi Bal Puraskar Award, Kalinga Literary Festival, VoW, FICCI, Jarul Award among others.

About HarperCollins Publishers India HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live!, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Harvard University Press, Gallup Press, Oneworld, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet. HarperCollins India is also the recipient of five Publisher of the Year Awards – in 2021 and 2015 at the Publishing Next Industry Awards, and in 2021, 2018 and 2016 at Tata Literature Live. HarperCollins India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635488/HarperCollins_Booktopus.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105077/4665143/HarperCollins_Logo.jpg

