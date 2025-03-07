Left Menu

Keegan-Michael Key Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building 5'

Keegan-Michael Key is joining the cast of the popular crime comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building 5', sharing the screen with stars like Steve Martin, Steve Short, and Selena Gomez. Known for projects such as 'Don't Think Twice' and 'Wonka', Key will have a recurring role in the Hulu series.

Updated: 07-03-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:03 IST
Actor Keegan-Michael Key is set to become a notable addition to the anticipated cast of the hit crime comedy series 'Only Murders in the Building 5'.

Known for his roles in 'Don't Think Twice' and 'Wonka', Key will join the ranks of Steve Martin, Steve Short, and Selena Gomez in the recurring cast. The entertainment scoop comes from Deadline, which reports that the Hulu series, co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, centers on three neighbors in a New York City apartment, portrayed by Martin, Short, and Gomez, as they embark on creating a true crime podcast about a local murder.

Following the August release of 'Only Murders in the Building 4', excitement builds for its fifth season. The series began production earlier this week, further adding to Keegan-Michael Key's impressive portfolio which also includes 'Dear Santa' alongside Jack Black. His upcoming projects feature Amazon MGM Studios' 'Play Dirty', a crime thriller directed by Shane Black with Mark Wahlberg leading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

