Memorial for Manmohan Singh Set to Rise at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal

A memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is set to be established at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal with his family's approval. The site spans 900 square meters. The government plans to transfer Rs 25 lakh for its construction, following land transfer to a trust named after Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The plans to create a memorial for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal have been approved by his family. This initiative, aimed at honoring Singh, who passed away in December 2024, measures approximately 900 square meters.

Sources from Singh's family confirmed the acceptance of the proposed site, as communicated to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development. Singh's daughters and their spouses recently visited the designated area. The site neighbors the memorial of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Following the formation of a trust in Singh's memory, the government will allocate a Rs 25 lakh grant for the memorial's construction. The trust will facilitate the land transfer requisite for the project, which anticipates rapid completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

