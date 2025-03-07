Loca Loka’s Global Tequila Expansion: A Bold Move Fueled by $12.5 Million Boost

In a strategic move empowering its global ambitions, Loca Loka, the innovative AlcoBev firm, announced a successful funding round of USD 12.5 million from undisclosed investors in a Singapore-based family office.

Founded by actor Rana Daggubati, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi, the firm plans to channel this capital into research and development and further expansion, primarily targeting the UK, India, Dubai, Philippines, and Indonesia by 2025.

Loca Loka, already present in key US and Southeast Asian cities, aims to integrate into global travel retail and solidify its position as a beloved tequila brand globally.

