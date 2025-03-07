Left Menu

Loca Loka’s Global Tequila Expansion: A Bold Move Fueled by $12.5 Million Boost

Loca Loka, co-founded by actor Rana Daggubati, has secured $12.5 million in funding from a Singapore family office for its global expansion and R&D. The company aims to launch in new markets, including the UK and India, while reinforcing its ambition to become a leading tequila brand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:51 IST
Loca Loka’s Global Tequila Expansion: A Bold Move Fueled by $12.5 Million Boost
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move empowering its global ambitions, Loca Loka, the innovative AlcoBev firm, announced a successful funding round of USD 12.5 million from undisclosed investors in a Singapore-based family office.

Founded by actor Rana Daggubati, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and entrepreneur Harsha Vadlamudi, the firm plans to channel this capital into research and development and further expansion, primarily targeting the UK, India, Dubai, Philippines, and Indonesia by 2025.

Loca Loka, already present in key US and Southeast Asian cities, aims to integrate into global travel retail and solidify its position as a beloved tequila brand globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025