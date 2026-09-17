Tata Electronics: Strategic MoUs Lay the Groundwork for Global Manufacturing Expansion

Tata Electronics CEO Randhir Thakur emphasizes that recent MoUs with 16 international partners are foundational for the company's manufacturing network, not immediate revenue. These agreements focus on infrastructure and supply network expansion across multiple global locations, with operations already scaling across eight domestic sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 19:27 IST
Tata Electronics: Strategic MoUs Lay the Groundwork for Global Manufacturing Expansion
Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD, Tata Electronics (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

In a strategic move to bolster global manufacturing, Tata Electronics has forged Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with 16 companies, as announced by CEO and Managing Director Randhir Thakur. Speaking at Semicon India 2026, Thakur highlighted these MoUs as pivotal, reflecting mutual commitments rather than instant financial gains.

Thakur underscored the significance of these agreements signed with international partners and customers, noting their vital role in the company's operational expansion plan. These pacts cover a wide geographical area, involving Europe, Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore, thus forming an integral part of Tata's extensive supply network.

Focusing on the development of foundational work and infrastructure, Thakur stated that the value from these MoUs would be realized in the long term. With ongoing projects across eight domestic sites, Tata Electronics aims to expand its production capabilities in semiconductor fabrication, packaging, and electronics assembly while managing logistical challenges on a global scale.

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